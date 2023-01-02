Cruise liner Viking Orion. The Australian government ordered the ship’s hull be cleaned at sea by divers. File photo: AFP
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Australia, New Zealand cruise passengers stranded by ‘biofoul marine growth’ on hull

  • Australia said divers had to remove ‘biofoul’ – accumulation of microorganisms, plants, algae – from Viking Orion in international waters, to protect nation’s seas
  • Ship apparently missed scheduled stops after leaving New Zealand’s Wellington on December 26; firm said the vessel is now ‘expected to resume the current itinerary’

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:40pm, 2 Jan, 2023

