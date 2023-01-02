Cruise liner Viking Orion. The Australian government ordered the ship’s hull be cleaned at sea by divers. File photo: AFP
Australia, New Zealand cruise passengers stranded by ‘biofoul marine growth’ on hull
- Australia said divers had to remove ‘biofoul’ – accumulation of microorganisms, plants, algae – from Viking Orion in international waters, to protect nation’s seas
- Ship apparently missed scheduled stops after leaving New Zealand’s Wellington on December 26; firm said the vessel is now ‘expected to resume the current itinerary’
Cruise liner Viking Orion. The Australian government ordered the ship’s hull be cleaned at sea by divers. File photo: AFP