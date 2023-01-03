A fatal collision between two helicopters on the Gold Coast in Australia left four people dead. Photo: via AP
British visitors, pilot among 4 killed in Australia helicopter crash
- The deceased 57-year-old woman and 65-year-old man, a married couple from Britain, were on holiday; a 36-year-old Sydney woman also died
- Ashley Jenkinson, 40, who recently became a dad, was a chief pilot at Sea World Helicopters; he was praised for his help during catastrophic floods
