A family check their passports before entering an international departure gate at Beijing Capital International Airport last month. Photo: AP
Australia overrules medical advice on Covid tests for China arrivals; Thailand prepares for millions of Chinese tourists
- Australia’s government on Wednesday defended overruling its chief medical officer to ramp up testing for travellers from China
- It came as Thailand said it was preparing for Chinese visitor numbers this year to return to about half of pre-pandemic levels
