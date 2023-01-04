A family check their passports before entering an international departure gate at Beijing Capital International Airport last month. Photo: AP
Coronavirus pandemic
Asia /  Australasia

Australia overrules medical advice on Covid tests for China arrivals; Thailand prepares for millions of Chinese tourists

  • Australia’s government on Wednesday defended overruling its chief medical officer to ramp up testing for travellers from China
  • It came as Thailand said it was preparing for Chinese visitor numbers this year to return to about half of pre-pandemic levels

Agencies

Updated: 10:53am, 4 Jan, 2023

