US President Joe Biden poses for photos with Pacific Island leaders, including Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (right) at the White House in September 2022. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden poses for photos with Pacific Island leaders, including Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (right) at the White House in September 2022. Photo: AP
Pacific nations
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Asia /  Australasia

US moves to reopen Solomon Islands embassy to counter China

  • It will initially be staffed by 2 American diplomats at 5 local employees at a cost of US$1.8 million, with plans for an expanded facility in the future
  • The US State Department is seeking a permanent diplomatic presence in Honiara to provide a counterweight to Beijing’s growing influence in the Pacific

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:11am, 5 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden poses for photos with Pacific Island leaders, including Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (right) at the White House in September 2022. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden poses for photos with Pacific Island leaders, including Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (right) at the White House in September 2022. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE