US President Joe Biden poses for photos with Pacific Island leaders, including Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (right) at the White House in September 2022. Photo: AP
US moves to reopen Solomon Islands embassy to counter China
- It will initially be staffed by 2 American diplomats at 5 local employees at a cost of US$1.8 million, with plans for an expanded facility in the future
- The US State Department is seeking a permanent diplomatic presence in Honiara to provide a counterweight to Beijing’s growing influence in the Pacific
US President Joe Biden poses for photos with Pacific Island leaders, including Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (right) at the White House in September 2022. Photo: AP