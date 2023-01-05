Australia will boost its defence capabilities by purchasing HIMARS. Photo: AP
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Australia to make major investment in defence, acquire HIMARS

  • Government will spend about US$700 million on new naval missiles and mobile rocket launch systems, which Ukraine has been deploying in the conflict with Russia
  • ‘The level of technology involved in these acquisitions takes our forces to the cutting edge of modern military hardware,’ Minister for Defence Industry said

dpa
dpa

Updated: 4:54pm, 5 Jan, 2023

