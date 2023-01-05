Australia will boost its defence capabilities by purchasing HIMARS. Photo: AP
Australia to make major investment in defence, acquire HIMARS
- Government will spend about US$700 million on new naval missiles and mobile rocket launch systems, which Ukraine has been deploying in the conflict with Russia
- ‘The level of technology involved in these acquisitions takes our forces to the cutting edge of modern military hardware,’ Minister for Defence Industry said
Australia will boost its defence capabilities by purchasing HIMARS. Photo: AP