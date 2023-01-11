Australian Cardinal George Pell pictured on the set of an Italian television programme in 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australian Cardinal George Pell pictured on the set of an Italian television programme in 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Child sex scandal-tainted Australian Cardinal George Pell dies aged 81: ‘We owe him so much’

  • Pell spent 404 days in solitary confinement in his native Australia before his convictions for child sex abuse were overturned
  • Even after he was acquitted, his reputation remained tarnished by the scandal. He died on Tuesday in Rome after undergoing hip surgery

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:06am, 11 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Australian Cardinal George Pell pictured on the set of an Italian television programme in 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australian Cardinal George Pell pictured on the set of an Italian television programme in 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE