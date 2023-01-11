Australian Cardinal George Pell pictured on the set of an Italian television programme in 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Child sex scandal-tainted Australian Cardinal George Pell dies aged 81: ‘We owe him so much’
- Pell spent 404 days in solitary confinement in his native Australia before his convictions for child sex abuse were overturned
- Even after he was acquitted, his reputation remained tarnished by the scandal. He died on Tuesday in Rome after undergoing hip surgery
Australian Cardinal George Pell pictured on the set of an Italian television programme in 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE