Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, centre, with his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape (on his left) and other officials following a meeting. Photo: AFP
Australia and Papua New Guinea on track to ink defence treaty by June
- Proposed Bilateral Security Treaty will cover defence, with troop training and joint operations being discussed, in addition to climate change and cybersecurity
- US and allies are seeking to counter Beijing’s growing influence in the strategically important region, after China’s security pact with the Solomon Islands
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, centre, with his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape (on his left) and other officials following a meeting. Photo: AFP