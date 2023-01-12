Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, centre, with his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape (on his left) and other officials following a meeting. Photo: AFP
Australia and Papua New Guinea on track to ink defence treaty by June

  • Proposed Bilateral Security Treaty will cover defence, with troop training and joint operations being discussed, in addition to climate change and cybersecurity
  • US and allies are seeking to counter Beijing’s growing influence in the strategically important region, after China’s security pact with the Solomon Islands

Reuters
Updated: 5:55pm, 12 Jan, 2023

