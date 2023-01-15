Volcanic ash covers roof tops and vegetation in an area of Tonga in January 2022, days after the eruption of the underwater Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano. Photo: NZDF via AP
One year after volcanic blast, many of Tonga’s reefs lie silent
- Eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano has dealt significant blow to Tonga’s fisheries and aquaculture sector, according to United Nations estimates
- Young corals are failing to mature in the coastal waters around the eruption site, with many areas once home to healthy and abundant reefs now barren, survey shows
Volcanic ash covers roof tops and vegetation in an area of Tonga in January 2022, days after the eruption of the underwater Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano. Photo: NZDF via AP