Volcanic ash covers roof tops and vegetation in an area of Tonga in January 2022, days after the eruption of the underwater Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano. Photo: NZDF via AP
One year after volcanic blast, many of Tonga’s reefs lie silent

  • Eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano has dealt significant blow to Tonga’s fisheries and aquaculture sector, according to United Nations estimates
  • Young corals are failing to mature in the coastal waters around the eruption site, with many areas once home to healthy and abundant reefs now barren, survey shows

Reuters
Updated: 10:00am, 15 Jan, 2023

