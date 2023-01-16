A lithium battery manufacturing company in Huaibei, eastern China’s Anhui province. File photo: AFP
Australia start-up to build US$210 million China-free lithium-ion battery plant to ‘power the next 100 years’
- Recharge Industries Pty’s factory in southeastern Australia plans to begin production by late 2024, with an initial annual capacity of 2 gigawatt-hours
- Company founder David Collard said its batteries won’t use cobalt or nickel and also avoid any materials from Russia
