A lithium battery manufacturing company in Huaibei, eastern China’s Anhui province. File photo: AFP
Australia start-up to build US$210 million China-free lithium-ion battery plant to ‘power the next 100 years’

  • Recharge Industries Pty’s factory in southeastern Australia plans to begin production by late 2024, with an initial annual capacity of 2 gigawatt-hours
  • Company founder David Collard said its batteries won’t use cobalt or nickel and also avoid any materials from Russia

Bloomberg

Updated: 9:13am, 16 Jan, 2023

