A Spanish traveller was deported from Australia for carrying more than one kilogram of undeclared raw pork meat in his luggage. File photo: EPA-EFE
Spanish man fined US$2,300 and deported from Australia over undeclared pork meat, cheese
- The 20-year-old was the first traveller to be punished under new biosecurity laws after an officer in Perth found undeclared raw pork meat and goat cheese in his luggage
- ‘I hope this man regrets his actions – his visit to Australia was over before it even began,’ a minister says
