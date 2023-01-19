Former Prime Minister Helen Clark with Jacinda Ardern in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Getty Images
‘Extraordinary’ Ardern faced unprecedented hatred, ex-New Zealand leader says after PM resigns
- Former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark says ‘Jacinda faced a level of hatred and vitriol’ that was exceptional and she was an ‘extraordinary’ leader
- Ardern announced her shock resignation, saying she didn’t have the energy to seek a third term at an election later this year
