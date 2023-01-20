A park ranger holds the “monster” cane toad, weighing 2.7kg, that was discovered in Australia’s Conway National Park earlier this month. Photo: Queensland Department of Environment and Science Handout via AFP
Australia uncovers ‘monster’ cane toad weighing same as newborn human baby

  • The 2.7kg toad was spotted in Queensland’s Conway National Park and could be the largest ever found. It was taken away and later euthanised
  • Cane toads are an invasive species in Australia. They were introduced about 100 years ago to control the cane beetle, with devastating consequences

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:02pm, 20 Jan, 2023

