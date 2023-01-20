Justice Minister Kiri Allan would become New Zealand’s first Maori prime minister if she succeeds Jacinda Ardern. Photo New Zealand Herald
New Zealand’s next PM? Contenders take their marks in race to replace Jacinda Ardern
- Ardern resigned on Thursday with no clear successor, opening the door for Labour’s Maori caucus to have a significant say in picking the next leader
- Education Minister Chris Hipkins is an early front runner – as is Justice Minister Kiri Allan, one of Labour’s senior Maori MPs
