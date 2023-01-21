New Zealand’s Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins speaks during a press conference in Wellington in October 2021. Photo: AP
Chris Hipkins named to succeed Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister
- The education minister and Leader of the House is the sole nominee for the role, according to the ruling Labour Party
- Labour is moving swiftly to replace Ardern after her shock resignation, seeking to unite the party behind a new leader ahead of a tough October election
New Zealand’s Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins speaks during a press conference in Wellington in October 2021. Photo: AP