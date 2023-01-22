New Zealand’s new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaks at his first press conference at Parliament in Wellington on Sunday. Photo: AFP
New Zealand confirms Chris ‘Chippy’ Hipkins as Ardern’s replacement for prime minister
- New Zealand’s ruling Labour Party on Sunday selected Chris Hipkins to replace Jacinda Ardern as its leader and the 41st prime minister of the country
- Hipkins to be sworn in as New Zealand’s new leader on Wednesday
