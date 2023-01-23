Huge Water Fountain caused by below surface explosion of a sea mine in the ocean. Photo: Shutterstock/File
Australia eyes more sea mines to shore up maritime defence amid China’s influence in Pacific

  • So-called smart sea mines are designed to differentiate between military targets and other types of ships, an Australian defence department statement said
  • China has plans to step up its presence in the Pacific and entered a security pact with Solomon Islands last year, raising concerns in the US and Australia

Reuters

Updated: 12:45pm, 23 Jan, 2023

Huge Water Fountain caused by below surface explosion of a sea mine in the ocean. Photo: Shutterstock/File
