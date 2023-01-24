Jacinda Ardern speaks to the media during her last public appearance as New Zealand’s Prime Minister on Tuesday. Photo: dpa
New Zealand’s Ardern thanks her country wearing traditional Māori cloak in last official speech
- ‘I want you to know that my overwhelming experience in this job of New Zealand and New Zealanders has been one of love, empathy and kindness’
- In cloak of feathers she expressed thanks ‘from the bottom of her heart’; she took nation by surprise last week when she announced her resignation
