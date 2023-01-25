New Zealand’s new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins smiles as he is sworn in by Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro during a ceremony at The Government House in Wellington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
New Zealand’s Chris Hipkins sworn in as prime minister, as Jacinda Ardern steps down
- Hundreds gathered in the grounds of parliament as Ardern left for the final time, with many looking visibly emotional
- Hipkins’ deputy Carmel Sepuloni is the first person of Pacific Islander descent to hold the role
New Zealand’s new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins smiles as he is sworn in by Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro during a ceremony at The Government House in Wellington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP