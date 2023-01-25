US rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been dropped by major corporate partners because of his anti-Semitic remarks and outbursts. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Australia debates barring Kanye West from entry over ‘appalling’ anti-Semitic behaviour

  • The US rapper’s anti-Semitic remarks about Hitler and the Holocaust have united past and present government ministers in calling for him to be barred
  • Australia previously refused visas to far-right figures. Ye, as he’s now known, reportedly wants to visit to meet his partner Bianca Censori’s family

Reuters
Updated: 3:00pm, 25 Jan, 2023

