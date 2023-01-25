US rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been dropped by major corporate partners because of his anti-Semitic remarks and outbursts. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Australia debates barring Kanye West from entry over ‘appalling’ anti-Semitic behaviour
- The US rapper’s anti-Semitic remarks about Hitler and the Holocaust have united past and present government ministers in calling for him to be barred
- Australia previously refused visas to far-right figures. Ye, as he’s now known, reportedly wants to visit to meet his partner Bianca Censori’s family
US rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been dropped by major corporate partners because of his anti-Semitic remarks and outbursts. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS