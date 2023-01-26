People march during an “Invasion Day” rally in Brisbane, Australia, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia
Australians hold ‘Invasion Day’ protests to mark contentious national holiday

  • Protests took place in several cities, including Sydney and Adelaide, where many carried Aboriginal flags and called for the abolition of the national holiday
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese honoured Australia’s Indigenous people at a ceremony, but ruled out plans to change the holiday’s date

Reuters

Updated: 11:57am, 26 Jan, 2023

