People march during an “Invasion Day” rally in Brisbane, Australia, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australians hold ‘Invasion Day’ protests to mark contentious national holiday
- Protests took place in several cities, including Sydney and Adelaide, where many carried Aboriginal flags and called for the abolition of the national holiday
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese honoured Australia’s Indigenous people at a ceremony, but ruled out plans to change the holiday’s date
