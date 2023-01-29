Vehicles are stranded by flood water in Auckland on Saturday. Photo: New Zealand Herald via AP
Deadly New Zealand flood crisis extends in country’s north island
- Auckland and now Waitomo District under state of emergency, with forecaster warning of more severe weather to come
- Police assisting with traffic management and road closures after heavy rainfall ‘caused numerous slips, flooding and damage to roads’
