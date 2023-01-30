Crews search for a tiny but dangerous radioactive capsule from a Rio Tinto mine after it disappeared while being transported across the Australian outback. Photo: Western Australia Department Of Fire And Emergency Services / Handout
Emergency services scour Australian outback for dangerous lost radioactive capsule
- The small silver cylinder contains caesium 137 and emits the equivalent of 10 X-rays an hour. It can cause skin damage, burns and radiation sickness
- It’s believed to have fallen off the back of a truck en route to Perth. Authorities are attempting to locate the capsule using the gamma rays it emits
