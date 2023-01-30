Students from China pose for family photos after graduating from a course in commerce at Sydney University in 2017. Photo: AFP
Australia to welcome back thousands of Chinese students as ties thaw
- Roughly 150,000 Chinese nationals are enrolled in Australian universities, but tens of thousands have remained offshore, studying via online learning
- Australia is now preparing for their return after China’s education ministry warned on Saturday that online learning would no longer be recognised
