Students from China pose for family photos after graduating from a course in commerce at Sydney University in 2017. Photo: AFP
Australia
Australia to welcome back thousands of Chinese students as ties thaw

  • Roughly 150,000 Chinese nationals are enrolled in Australian universities, but tens of thousands have remained offshore, studying via online learning
  • Australia is now preparing for their return after China’s education ministry warned on Saturday that online learning would no longer be recognised

Reuters
Updated: 2:32pm, 30 Jan, 2023

