French defence minister Sebastien Lecornu embraces his Australian counterpart Richard Marles in Paris on Monday. Photo: AFP
Aukus under the bridge? France, Australia kiss and make up to agree Ukraine ammunition deal
- France and Australia have agreed to jointly manufacture ‘several thousands’ of 155mm shells to help Ukraine, the French defence minister said
- It comes less than 2 years after Paris accused Canberra of stabbing it in the back for scrapping a submarine deal to join pact with US and UK
