French defence minister Sebastien Lecornu embraces his Australian counterpart Richard Marles in Paris on Monday. Photo: AFP
French defence minister Sebastien Lecornu embraces his Australian counterpart Richard Marles in Paris on Monday. Photo: AFP
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Aukus under the bridge? France, Australia kiss and make up to agree Ukraine ammunition deal

  • France and Australia have agreed to jointly manufacture ‘several thousands’ of 155mm shells to help Ukraine, the French defence minister said
  • It comes less than 2 years after Paris accused Canberra of stabbing it in the back for scrapping a submarine deal to join pact with US and UK

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:48am, 31 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
French defence minister Sebastien Lecornu embraces his Australian counterpart Richard Marles in Paris on Monday. Photo: AFP
French defence minister Sebastien Lecornu embraces his Australian counterpart Richard Marles in Paris on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE