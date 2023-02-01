A northern quoll pictured at Alyangula on Groote Eylandt in Australia’s Northern Territory. Photo: Kaylah Del Simone / University of Queensland via AFP
Australia
Cute Australian marsupial with a sex-driven death ‘frenzy’ puzzles scientists

  • Northern quolls are the world’s largest semelparous mammal, which means that the males drop dead after their first breeding season
  • New research suggests the breeding strategy, also known as suicidal reproduction, is caused by too little sleep – though the evidence isn’t conclusive

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:02pm, 1 Feb, 2023

