A northern quoll pictured at Alyangula on Groote Eylandt in Australia’s Northern Territory. Photo: Kaylah Del Simone / University of Queensland via AFP
Cute Australian marsupial with a sex-driven death ‘frenzy’ puzzles scientists
- Northern quolls are the world’s largest semelparous mammal, which means that the males drop dead after their first breeding season
- New research suggests the breeding strategy, also known as suicidal reproduction, is caused by too little sleep – though the evidence isn’t conclusive
A northern quoll pictured at Alyangula on Groote Eylandt in Australia’s Northern Territory. Photo: Kaylah Del Simone / University of Queensland via AFP