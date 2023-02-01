A tiny but dangerous radioactive widget that fell off a truck on a remote road in Western Australia has been recovered after a search involving multiple government agencies. The capsule, about the size of a pea, went missing last month, apparently while being ferried by a specialist contractor from one of Rio Tinto Plc’s massive iron ore mines in the Pilbara to a depot in Perth. Health authorities had warned anyone who managed to spot the device not to pick it up. “The radioactive substance has been found and no longer poses a risk to the community,” Emergency WA said on its website on Wednesday. Officials said the capsule was found south of the mining town of Newman on the Great Northern Highway. It was detected by a search vehicle travelling at 70km (43 miles) per hour when specialist equipment picked up radiation emitting from the capsule. Portable search equipment was then used to locate it 2 metres (6.5 feet) from the side of the road. “This is an extraordinary result … they have quite literally found the needle in the haystack,” said Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson. Chief Health Officer Andy Robertson said the capsule did not appear to have moved and no injuries had been reported. The exact circumstances behind the capsule’s disappearance are still mysterious. A package containing the device made it to Perth on January 16, but its toxic contents were found to be missing on January 25. In a statement, Rio’s Iron Ore Chief Executive Simon Trott again apologised for the incident. He thanked the search crews, and said the company will be reviewing its procedures, including the use of third-party contractors, for packaging and transporting radioactive materials. The device was used at Rio’s mines to measure the density of iron ore. “It’s a good result, as I’ve said, it’s certainly a needle in a haystack that has been found, and I think West Australians can sleep better tonight,” the state’s Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson told reporters. Rio’s statement highlighted how authorities had mobilised to track down the missing toxic material. As well as Western Australia’s emergency services, Rio thanked the Australian Defence Force, the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency and the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation. Additional reporting by Associated Press