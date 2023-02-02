Queen Elizabeth III’s image on A$5 notes will not be replaced by one of King Charles III. Photo: AP
Australia is removing British monarchy from its bank notes for new Indigenous design
- The nation’s central bank said its new A$5 bill would not feature an image of King Charles III, but he is still expected to appear on coins
- Opponents say the move is politically motivated – the British monarch remains Australia’s head of state, although that role is now largely symbolic
Queen Elizabeth III’s image on A$5 notes will not be replaced by one of King Charles III. Photo: AP