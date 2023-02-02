Queen Elizabeth III’s image on A$5 notes will not be replaced by one of King Charles III. Photo: AP
Queen Elizabeth III’s image on A$5 notes will not be replaced by one of King Charles III. Photo: AP
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Australia is removing British monarchy from its bank notes for new Indigenous design

  • The nation’s central bank said its new A$5 bill would not feature an image of King Charles III, but he is still expected to appear on coins
  • Opponents say the move is politically motivated – the British monarch remains Australia’s head of state, although that role is now largely symbolic

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:11pm, 2 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Queen Elizabeth III’s image on A$5 notes will not be replaced by one of King Charles III. Photo: AP
Queen Elizabeth III’s image on A$5 notes will not be replaced by one of King Charles III. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE