The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield docked at an Australian naval base in Perth. File photo: US navy
UK, Australia to unveil nuclear submarine design during Biden meeting in US
- US President Biden could host Prime Ministers Sunak and Albanese at the White House where the allies are expected to announce a proposal for Canberra’s nuclear submarine project
- The initiative is part of the Aukus agreement aimed at countering Chinese military power in the Pacific
