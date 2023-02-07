New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Parliament House in Canberra on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Australia, New Zealand stress warming China ties, trade importance after bilateral meet
- Australian PM Anthony Albanese said it was in his country’s ‘national interest’ to have good economic ties and to trade with China
- It followed a meeting with New Zealand’s new PM Chris Hipkins, who called China ‘incredibly important’ – even if the two ‘disagree from time to time’
