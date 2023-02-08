New Zealand police shared a photo showing the haul, apparently before recovery, in a net supported on the ocean surface by floats. Photo: Facebook / New Zealand Police
More than 3 tonnes of cocaine found floating in the ocean off New Zealand
- The US$316 million haul had been dropped at a transit point in international waters, six days sailing north-east of the Pacific nation
- Police believe it was bound for Australia and said it was equivalent to 30 years’ of supply in New Zealand
