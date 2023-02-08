A Chinese flag hangs near a Hikvision security camera in Beijing. Australia’s national war memorial is removing cameras made by the company. Photo: AP
Australia to remove Chinese cameras from war memorial for ‘national security’
- Officials say they’re concerned that 11 surveillance cameras manufactured by Hikvision could be used for spying. An MP called the move ‘appropriate’
- It follows a UK ban on Chinese security cameras from sensitive buildings. There are 189 other cameras made by different manufacturers at the memorial
