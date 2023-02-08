Snorkelling in the Coral Gardens near Lady Elliot Island on the Great Barrier Reef, Queensland, Australia. Photo: Reuters
Snorkelling in the Coral Gardens near Lady Elliot Island on the Great Barrier Reef, Queensland, Australia. Photo: Reuters
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Australia rejects coal mine near Great Barrier Reef over environmental concerns, first use of eco law

  • Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek made the decision on the Central Queensland Coal Project after receiving more than 9,000 public submissions in 10 days
  • It is the first time an Australian minister has rejected a proposed coal mine under the country’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:03pm, 8 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Snorkelling in the Coral Gardens near Lady Elliot Island on the Great Barrier Reef, Queensland, Australia. Photo: Reuters
Snorkelling in the Coral Gardens near Lady Elliot Island on the Great Barrier Reef, Queensland, Australia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE