Snorkelling in the Coral Gardens near Lady Elliot Island on the Great Barrier Reef, Queensland, Australia. Photo: Reuters
Australia rejects coal mine near Great Barrier Reef over environmental concerns, first use of eco law
- Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek made the decision on the Central Queensland Coal Project after receiving more than 9,000 public submissions in 10 days
- It is the first time an Australian minister has rejected a proposed coal mine under the country’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act
Snorkelling in the Coral Gardens near Lady Elliot Island on the Great Barrier Reef, Queensland, Australia. Photo: Reuters