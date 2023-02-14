Water gushes from a storm drain access port on a street in Te Awanga, southeast of Auckland, on Tuesday. Photo: Hawkes Bay Today via AP
Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand declares national emergency as storm triggers floods, landslides
- The tropical storm battered the North Island, causing extensive damage, power outages and stranding people on roof tops
- Authorities have asked people to leave home as rivers continue to swell and the tide rises
Water gushes from a storm drain access port on a street in Te Awanga, southeast of Auckland, on Tuesday. Photo: Hawkes Bay Today via AP