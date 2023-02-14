Australian Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil. Photo: Twitter
Australia vows to root out foreign interference threat after thwarting Iran plot
- Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said foreign interference is a core threat to democracy in Australia where overseas actors have sought to win over elected politicians
- She said intelligence agencies had stopped the surveillance of Iranian-Australians by Iran, adding ‘foreign interference does not just come from one country’
