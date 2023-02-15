“At QT, we aim to welcome everyone and celebrate the uniqueness of each individual,” the boutique hotel chain said in a statement to The Daily Mail.

“QT has been recognised for this for many years. However, on Saturday night, our third-party security did not exercise the appropriate discretion and we take full responsibility for this. We sincerely apologise to the individuals affected.”

Malone previously discussed the reasoning behind his face tattoos to GQ Style in 2020, which he chalked up to his looks.

Post Malone has over 65 tattoos on his face and body. Photo: Handout

“I’m an ugly-ass m**********r,” Malone said. “It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance.”

The musician also opened up to People that same year about his appearance.

“I sound better on the radio,” he said. “I got a face for radio I guess is what I’m really trying to say.”