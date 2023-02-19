Fooding caused by Cyclone Gabrielle in Awatoto, near the city of Napier. Photo: AFP
New Zealand recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle to cost billions as death toll rises
- Police said two more people had died as thousands of people remained missing a week after the storm struck the country’s North Island
- Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the government expects the recovery costs to be on par with 2011 Christchurch earthquake, which was US$8.1 billion
Fooding caused by Cyclone Gabrielle in Awatoto, near the city of Napier. Photo: AFP