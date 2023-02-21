Malcolm Turnbull, Australia’s then-prime minister, pictured with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in 2016. Photo: AFP
Architect of Australia’s foreign interference laws admits China was the target, but says they failed

  • Malcolm Turnbull, a former Australian prime minister who introduced the laws, said on Tuesday that the ‘key purpose’ was to expose China’s activities
  • But he told a parliamentary committee that the scheme had failed to do this as China doesn’t ‘seem to appear’ on the foreign interest register

Reuters

Updated: 4:01pm, 21 Feb, 2023

