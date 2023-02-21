Australia faces an unprecedented threat of espionage and foreign interference with more Australians being targeted by agents than ever before, the head of the nation’s main domestic spy agency said on February 21, 2023. Photo: AP
Australian spy chief details unprecedented espionage danger that ‘feels like hand-to-hand combat’
- More Australians are being targeted for espionage and foreign interference than at any time in Australia’s history
- Australia’s domestic spy agency said online targeting of people working in Australia’s defense industry has risen since September 2021
Australia faces an unprecedented threat of espionage and foreign interference with more Australians being targeted by agents than ever before, the head of the nation’s main domestic spy agency said on February 21, 2023. Photo: AP