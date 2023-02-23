US citizen Scott Johnson, 27, was killed in an apparent gay hate crime in 1988. Photo: New South Wales police
Australian pleads guilty to killing gay American Scott Johnson in 1988
- Scott White’s admission comes three months after his conviction for murder overturned by appeal court; Johnson’s brother had offered a vast sum for information
- Johnson’s family fought for years to overturn initial finding that the mathematician, 27, had taken his own life; he died after falling from a Sydney clifftop
