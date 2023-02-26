A resident walks among the debris washed ashore in Napier, New Zealand from Cyclone Gabrielle, on February 19, 2023. Photo: NZ Herald via AP
New Zealand police search for 8 people still missing after Cyclone Gabrielle
- Severe weather again hit the North Island on Friday, with storms triggering flash floods and evacuation warnings in and around Auckland
- Gabrielle hit on February 12, leaving at least 11 dead and thousands displaced
