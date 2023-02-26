Australian Bryce Barker (2nd R), held for a week in Papua New Guinea by an armed group, is escorted from a plane following his release on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Australian Bryce Barker among three hostages released in Papua New Guinea after ransom paid
- Archaeologist Bryce Barker, a doctoral student and museum researcher were seized by 20 armed men on February 19 and taken miles into the bush
- PNG Prime Minister James Marape said captors had grievance over logging operations; they fled after handing group over and receiving money
