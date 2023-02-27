Coal is unloaded on to large piles at the Ulan Coal mines near the central New South Wales rural town of Mudgee in Australia. Photo: Reuters
Australian exporters rekindle China ties amid diplomatic thaw
- A raft of official and unofficial ‘trade blockages’ first imposed by China in 2020 worth roughly US$14 billion are showing signs of loosening
- An end to trade restrictions would mark an early success in Australia’s effort to repair trade links with China even as it deepens security ties with the US and UK
