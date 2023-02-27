An Airbus SE A320-232 aircraft operated by Jetstar Airways takes off from Sydney Airport earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg
Passengers on Thailand-Australia flight forced to stay on plane for 7 hours after diversion to outback airport
- The Jetstar flight from Bangkok to Melbourne was diverted to a domestic airport in Alice Springs after a passenger medical emergency
- The 320 passengers on board were reportedly left without food, the entertainment system was turned off and there were issues with the air conditioning
