An Airbus SE A320-232 aircraft operated by Jetstar Airways takes off from Sydney Airport earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Passengers on Thailand-Australia flight forced to stay on plane for 7 hours after diversion to outback airport

  • The Jetstar flight from Bangkok to Melbourne was diverted to a domestic airport in Alice Springs after a passenger medical emergency
  • The 320 passengers on board were reportedly left without food, the entertainment system was turned off and there were issues with the air conditioning

Business Insider
Updated: 11:01am, 27 Feb, 2023

