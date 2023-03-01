The TikTok logo is seen on a smartphone. Numerous Western countries have banned the Chinese video-sharing app from government devices in recent weeks. Photo: AP
Australia isn’t banning TikTok, yet. Neither is Japan

  • Australian security agencies have yet to advise the government to follow the US, Europe and Canada in banning the app, the country’s treasurer said
  • Japan, meanwhile, doesn’t exclude products from specific countries, its chief government spokesman said in response to queries on cybersecurity

Reuters

Updated: 1:01pm, 1 Mar, 2023

The TikTok logo is seen on a smartphone. Numerous Western countries have banned the Chinese video-sharing app from government devices in recent weeks. Photo: AP
