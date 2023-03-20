The government of the Australian state of Victoria on Monday said it would expand legislation banning the public display of the Nazi swastika to include the Nazi salute following clashes between transgender rights protesters and neo-Nazis in Melbourne at the weekend. Victorian Attorney General Jaclyn Symes on Monday said the government would fast track the expansion of the legislation, though it could still take months for the law to come into effect. “We’ll look at how this can be done carefully, with considered consultation with a variety of groups and will have more to say on the details of this legislation as we undertake that,” Symes said in a statement cited by media including the news wire AAP. About 30 men clad in black marched in Melbourne and repeatedly performed the Nazi salute in front of the Victorian parliament on Saturday. Three people were arrested in relation to the protests, according to Victoria police. “I wish it didn’t have to be said, but clearly it does: Nazis aren’t welcome. Not on parliament’s steps. Not anywhere,” Premier Daniel Andrews said on Sunday. The group was there to say the transgender community didn’t deserve rights, safety or dignity, Andrews added. Nazi salute at Melbourne transgender rights rally riles Australian state “That’s what Nazis do. Their evil ideology is to scapegoat minorities – and it’s got no place here. And those who stand with them don’t, either.” Last year, Victoria became the first Australian state to ban the public display of the Nazi swastika. Those displaying the symbol in public face penalties of up to almost A$22,000 (US$15,300), 12 months imprisonment or both.