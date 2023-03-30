The measure is intended to speed up workplace equality in Australia where the pay gap between men and women is still higher than the OECD average. Photo: Shutterstock
Australia makes biggest firms reveal gender pay gap every year, in ‘critical reform’
- New law requires Australia firms with over 100 employees to disclose gender pay gaps on yearly basis
- Australia’s gender pay gap is 13.3 per cent, according to its statistics bureau, a record low for the nation but still above OECD’s 11.9 per cent average
