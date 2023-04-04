TikTok has said that bans of the app by Western countries were “rooted in xenophobia”. Photo: AP
Australia bans TikTok on government devices

  • All members of the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network have now banned the Chinese-owned app from government devices
  • ‘We stress that there is no evidence to suggest that TikTok is in any way a security risk to Australians,’ the company’s Australia manager said

Updated: 9:55am, 4 Apr, 2023

