TikTok has said that bans of the app by Western countries were “rooted in xenophobia”. Photo: AP
Australia bans TikTok on government devices
- All members of the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network have now banned the Chinese-owned app from government devices
- ‘We stress that there is no evidence to suggest that TikTok is in any way a security risk to Australians,’ the company’s Australia manager said
TikTok has said that bans of the app by Western countries were “rooted in xenophobia”. Photo: AP