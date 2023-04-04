Concept art shows US defence giant Lockheed Martin’s hypersonic Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW). The US Air Force recently announced it would no longer pursue the missile’s development. Photo: Lockheed Martin
Aukus urged to step up as US edge erodes, China ‘very capable of inventing a new future’
- Australia, Britain and the US must collaborate on quantum and hypersonic technology to compete with China, the Sydney Dialogue heard on Tuesday
- The balance of power in the region is shifting away from the US and its allies, Australia’s spy chief told the conference
