An Australian mayor may become the first person to sue OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT over claims the AI-powered chatbot falsely labelled him a criminal. Photo: AFP
An Australian mayor may become the first person to sue OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT over claims the AI-powered chatbot falsely labelled him a criminal. Photo: AFP
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Australian mayor threatens to sue over alleged ChatGPT defamation, first case of its kind

  • Brian Hood sent a legal notice to OpenAI after its web app wrongly implicated him in a bribery and corruption scandal – a crime he blew the whistle on
  • ‘This critical error is an eye-opening example of the reputational harm that can be caused by AI systems such as ChatGPT’, his lawyer said

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:13pm, 6 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
An Australian mayor may become the first person to sue OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT over claims the AI-powered chatbot falsely labelled him a criminal. Photo: AFP
An Australian mayor may become the first person to sue OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT over claims the AI-powered chatbot falsely labelled him a criminal. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE