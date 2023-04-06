An Australian mayor may become the first person to sue OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT over claims the AI-powered chatbot falsely labelled him a criminal. Photo: AFP
Australian mayor threatens to sue over alleged ChatGPT defamation, first case of its kind
- Brian Hood sent a legal notice to OpenAI after its web app wrongly implicated him in a bribery and corruption scandal – a crime he blew the whistle on
- ‘This critical error is an eye-opening example of the reputational harm that can be caused by AI systems such as ChatGPT’, his lawyer said
