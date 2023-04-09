Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says that a change of US leadership in the 2024 election won’t alter the Aukus deal to purchase US nuclear-powered submarines. Photo: TNS
Donald Trump winning 2024 US election will not change Aukus plans, Australia’s Albanese says

  • PM Albanese said Aukus agreement to buy US nuclear submarines was a deal between nations, ‘not just between leaders’
  • Albanese said he wasn’t concerned about any impact on the Aukus deal should Donald Trump return to the presidency, amid growing divisions in America

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:31pm, 9 Apr, 2023

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says that a change of US leadership in the 2024 election won’t alter the Aukus deal to purchase US nuclear-powered submarines. Photo: TNS
